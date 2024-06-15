European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives $16.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in European Wax Center by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in European Wax Center by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 174,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 344,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 42,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.12 million, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

