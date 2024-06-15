Everdome Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $9.84 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a market capitalization of $9.84 million and $511,712.57 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,724,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

