Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.61

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.61 and last traded at $48.33, with a volume of 49471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.84.

Experian Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21.

Experian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

