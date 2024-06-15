Express (NYSE:EXPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Price Performance
Shares of Express stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Express has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72.
Express Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Express
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- About the Markup Calculator
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.