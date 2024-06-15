Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Trading Up 26.7%

Shares of Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Free Report) shot up 26.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27. 21,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 45,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.
Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. The company offers Facedrive Foods, a B2C food delivery platform connecting restaurants with customers, as well as selling for restaurant industry supply items; Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business; Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform for people working on the environment protection and offsetting the carbon emission.
