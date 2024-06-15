Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.38

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.38 and traded as low as C$13.58. Fairfax India shares last traded at C$13.90, with a volume of 29,263 shares changing hands.

Fairfax India Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

