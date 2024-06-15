Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.29

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.29 and traded as high as $14.47. Fanuc shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 257,683 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Fanuc had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fanuc Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

