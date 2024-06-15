Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Stock Price Down 26.8%

Shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Free Report) traded down 26.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. 1,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on FCA
Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Price Performance
About Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs
Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.