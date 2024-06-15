Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Stock Price Down 26.8%

Shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Free Report) traded down 26.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. 1,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.72 million and a PE ratio of 11.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76.

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

