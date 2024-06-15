First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.57

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and traded as low as $9.42. First Guaranty Bancshares shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 19,268 shares changing hands.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $117.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 71,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

