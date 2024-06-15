First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Up 115.5% in May

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 115.5% from the May 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 119,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,055. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.88.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 222,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,734,000 after acquiring an additional 130,520 shares during the period.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

