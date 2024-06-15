First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Up 115.5% in May

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 115.5% from the May 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 119,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,055. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.88.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%.
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
