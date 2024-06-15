First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Stock Position Increased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 180.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,523 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group owned about 0.18% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 565,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 490,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,612,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,936,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after buying an additional 323,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSIG remained flat at $18.84 during midday trading on Friday. 174,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,483. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

