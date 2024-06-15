First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Up 92.0% in May

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the May 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $42.26. 43,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,673. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The company has a market cap of $528.25 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROBT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 769,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after buying an additional 142,131 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,607,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,516,000 after acquiring an additional 66,253 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 160,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 144,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

