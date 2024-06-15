Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL) Short Interest Up 127.0% in May

Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 127.0% from the May 15th total of 471,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 22.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fitell Stock Up 0.7 %

FTEL traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.80. 136,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,115. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. Fitell has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $34.06.

About Fitell

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names.

