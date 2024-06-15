Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL) Short Interest Up 127.0% in May

Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 127.0% from the May 15th total of 471,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 22.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Fitell Stock Up 0.7 %
FTEL traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.80. 136,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,115. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. Fitell has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $34.06.
About Fitell
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fitell
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Fitell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.