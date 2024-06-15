FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.26. 69,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 177,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDTF. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 61.6% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

