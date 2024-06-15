Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $2.13 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $498.98. 5,812,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,334. The company has a market cap of $452.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $500.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $477.95 and a 200 day moving average of $460.41.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

