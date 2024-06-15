Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,565,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,211,558,000 after acquiring an additional 208,392 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,008,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,219,807,000 after acquiring an additional 566,539 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,079,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,852,000 after acquiring an additional 659,324 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,778,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,707,000 after acquiring an additional 789,070 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,364,000 after acquiring an additional 112,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.70.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.18. 925,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,162. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.80. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $149.06.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

