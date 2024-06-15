Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FC. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of FC stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $457.42 million, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $48.76.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 23.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

