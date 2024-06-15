Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Update

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the May 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance

FT stock remained flat at $6.78 during midday trading on Friday. 17,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,912. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61.

Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 176,355 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 4,159.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 70,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 69,166 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 160,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 243,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the first quarter valued at $514,000.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

