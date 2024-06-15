Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Update

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the May 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance
FT stock remained flat at $6.78 during midday trading on Friday. 17,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,912. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61.
Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
Featured Stories
