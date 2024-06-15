Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.97

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.97 and traded as high as C$14.00. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$13.80, with a volume of 294,787 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FRU. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.25 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.55.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$74.27 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 14.40%. On average, analysts expect that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freehold Royalties

In other Freehold Royalties news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke acquired 8,590 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,486.90. In related news, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.80 per share, with a total value of C$276,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke bought 8,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$119,486.90. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

