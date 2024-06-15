Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Shares Down 5.8%

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 51,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 85,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Fresh Vine Wine Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.00.

Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Fresh Vine Wine had a negative return on equity of 6,301.44% and a negative net margin of 646.49%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fresh Vine Wine Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fresh Vine Wine stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:VINE Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.33% of Fresh Vine Wine at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Sparkling Rosé, and Reserve Napa Cabernet Sauvignon. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

