FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAIO stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $25.12. 938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,623. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $26.38.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

