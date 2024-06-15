FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) PT Raised to $99.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.05.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $84.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.16. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $88.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.95.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.