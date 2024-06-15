FY2024 EPS Estimates for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Reduced by Wedbush

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CoreCivic in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CXW. Northland Securities boosted their target price on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Noble Financial downgraded CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

