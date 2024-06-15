G999 Trading 22.8% Lower This Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $1.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00045385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000845 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.



G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

