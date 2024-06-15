GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GEV. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.33.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $170.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.09. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $182.78.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,256,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,474,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,854,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

