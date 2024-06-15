GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Up 109.8% in May

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 109.8% from the May 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 91.38% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

GeoVax Labs stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,177. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs ( NASDAQ:GOVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.