Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.04

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$49.04 and traded as high as C$52.31. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$51.81, with a volume of 255,828 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on GIL shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.80.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.19.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$938.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$956.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 26.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.0599002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.277 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Ghislain Houle bought 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$51.83 per share, with a total value of C$498,834.88. In related news, Director Ghislain Houle bought 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$51.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,834.88. Also, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total value of C$161,200.13. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

