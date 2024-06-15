Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Purchases $502,300.00 in Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.23 per share, with a total value of $502,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 167,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,685.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.69 per share, for a total transaction of $466,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $446,300.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $449,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.49 per share, with a total value of $434,900.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $449,600.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.05 per share, for a total transaction of $440,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.66 per share, for a total transaction of $426,600.00.

Global Partners Price Performance

NYSE:GLP opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.74. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $50.85.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

