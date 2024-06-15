Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNRG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. 9,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,264. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $12.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 388,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 65,257 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 63,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

