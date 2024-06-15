Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Stock Position Trimmed by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CATH. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Capital Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000.

CATH traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $65.46. The company had a trading volume of 165,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,738. The company has a market capitalization of $864.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $65.56.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

