Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 9,654 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.59% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $121,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,545.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,246 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 462,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.31. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $82.40.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

