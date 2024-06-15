Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670,001 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $124,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of AES by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in AES by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AES by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AES by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,960,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,607,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

