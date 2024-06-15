Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,568,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of ING Groep worth $128,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,776,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 2,566.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 894,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 860,527 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in ING Groep by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,802,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after buying an additional 774,781 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ING Groep by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 655,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,113,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,393,000 after acquiring an additional 474,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,440,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,155. ING Groep has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

