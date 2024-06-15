Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 252,200 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,200 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $132,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of STERIS by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in STERIS by 133.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE:STE traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.29. The stock had a trading volume of 694,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,019. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.76.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.