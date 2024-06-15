Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Update

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, a growth of 190.2% from the May 15th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Goodness Growth Price Performance

Shares of GDNSF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.48. 27,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,663. Goodness Growth has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

Get Goodness Growth alerts:

Goodness Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, processes, and distributes medical and adult-use cannabis products. It sells cannabis products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries and third-party dispensaries in Maryland, Minnesota, and New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodness Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodness Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.