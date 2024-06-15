Grande West Transportation Group (CVE:BUS) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (CVE:BUS – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.42. Approximately 430,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 800,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.
Grande West Transportation Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.88 million and a P/E ratio of -31.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.42.
About Grande West Transportation Group
Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grande West Transportation Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Grande West Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grande West Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.