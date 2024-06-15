Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.47. 585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61.

About Grayscale Future of Finance ETF

The Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (GFOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks identified as shaping the Future of Finance. GFOF was launched on Feb 1, 2022 and is managed by Grayscale.

