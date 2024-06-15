Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $498.98. 5,812,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,334. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $477.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $500.15. The company has a market capitalization of $452.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

