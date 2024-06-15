Grin (GRIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $157,672.81

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Grin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $157,672.81 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,127.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $424.97 or 0.00642651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00117564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00037921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.90 or 0.00258442 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00074488 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

