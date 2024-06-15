Grove (GVR) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Grove (GVR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Grove token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grove has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $928,387.52 worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grove has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Grove

Grove launched on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grove is www.grovetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “GroveCoin (GRV) is a digital asset within the Grove Ecosystem, which combines sustainability with decentralized finance. The ecosystem includes the GroveBlockchain, GroveSwap, GroveKeeper, GroveX, and GroveGold. GroveCoin functions as the native token in this network, being used in various in-house digital finance utilities and for transactions within its ecosystem. The Grove Ecosystem aims to pioneer sustainable solutions in the digital currency space.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grove should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grove using one of the exchanges listed above.

