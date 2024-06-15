Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.42. Grow Capital shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 5,713 shares traded.
Grow Capital Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.
About Grow Capital
Grow Capital, Inc operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services.
