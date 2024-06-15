Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $46.22

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$46.22 and traded as low as C$42.40. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$42.82, with a volume of 11,800 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GCG.A shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC downgraded shares of Guardian Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 38.44%.
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
