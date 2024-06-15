GURU Organic Energy (OTCMKTS:GUROF) Trading Down 5.6%

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

GURU Organic Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

GURU Organic Energy Company Profile

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, produces, markets, and distributes natural, organic, and plant-based energy drinks in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names.

