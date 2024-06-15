Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Shares Up 4.3%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45. Approximately 25,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 35,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$212.89 million, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.