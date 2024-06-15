Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO) Shares Up 4.3%

Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 386,410 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 136,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Haoxi Health Technology Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38.

About Haoxi Health Technology

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, which include online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help its advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms.

