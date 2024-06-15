HC Wainwright Cuts Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Price Target to $14.00

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RVPH

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.09. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $6.80.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.