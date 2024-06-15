HC Wainwright Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

