Head-To-Head Comparison: Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) vs. SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Royale Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $652.36 million 1.49 $297.72 million $7.40 5.15 Royale Energy $2.16 million 1.63 -$1.83 million N/A N/A

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

91.8% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.8% of Royale Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Royale Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources 24.41% 16.48% 7.66% Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SilverBow Resources and Royale Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 4 3 0 2.43 Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

SilverBow Resources presently has a consensus price target of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.99%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Royale Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Royale Energy

(Get Free Report)

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

