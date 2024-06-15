Head to Head Review: Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML)

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) and Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Critical Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $22.86 billion 3.02 $1.85 billion $1.13 42.58 Critical Metals N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Critical Metals.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Critical Metals has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and Critical Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 0 6 9 0 2.60 Critical Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus price target of $51.47, suggesting a potential upside of 6.98%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Critical Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Critical Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan 6.97% 7.17% 3.70% Critical Metals N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Critical Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.7% of Critical Metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Critical Metals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Critical Metals

(Get Free Report)

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.