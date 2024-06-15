Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Up 209.1% in May

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of HTLFP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

About Heartland Financial USA

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

